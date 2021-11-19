Ralph Minard CLARENDON — Ralph Minard, 72, died Nov. 4, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Aug. 18, 1949, in Rutland, the son of Florence (Fenstermaker) and David H. Minard Sr. He was employed at Carris Reels for many years prior to retirement. Mr. Minard was a lifetime member of Clarendon Fire Department and Vermont State Fair worker. Survivors include his life partner, Roberta Pratt; a son, Roy Minard; brothers, Edward, Robert and David Minard Jr. Per his request, there will be no services. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
