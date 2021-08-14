Ralph O. Griffin RUTLAND TOWN — Ralph Oakley Griffin, 86, of Rutland Town, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at his home, with his wife, Sandy, by his side. He was born Aug. 11, 1934, in Granby, Connecticut, son of Oakley R. Griffin and Leona (Wright) Griffin. A U.S. Army veteran, he served from 1953–1956, during the Korean conflict. When he left the Army, he worked in construction, enlarging Bradley International Airport (Hartford, Connecticut) runway. Moving to Vermont, he was employed by Ernest McKirryher as a bulldozer operator and truck driver. In May of 1971, he married the boss’s daughter, Sandy. Ralph liked horse and ox pulling. He made ox yokes, showed oxen and also pulled oxen. He was a member of the New England Ox Teams Association, Eastern Draft Horse Association and Rutland Fair Association. Ralph is survived by his wife, Sandra; two sons, Michael and John; and two grandchildren, Ben and Monica, of Connecticut. A private graveside service was held in Cheney Hill Cemetery in the McKirryher family lot. Mr. Arlyn S. Hawley officiated. Memorial contributions may be made to the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701. Tossing Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.
