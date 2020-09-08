Ralph O. Hathaway PITTSFORD — The graveside service for Ralph Otis Hathaway, 92, who died Monday, May 18, 2020, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Thorpe, P.O. Box 82, Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are by Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford.
