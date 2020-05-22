Ralph Otis Hathaway PITTSFORD — Ralph Otis Hathaway, 92, of Pittsford died Monday morning, May 18, 2020, at his residence, following a brief illness. He was born on May 26, 1927, in Proctor, the son of Hawley O. and Mindwell Alice (Cross) Hathaway. Mr. Hathaway grew up in Goshen and was graduated from the Brandon High School in 1944. He continued to attend alumni gatherings until 2019. He married Norma Jean Zittel on June 2, 1948. They had two daughters, Barbara and Nancy. As a teenager through FFA, he was employed as a milk tester. In his early career, he was in partnership with Harold Fish hauling milk. He worked in the construction and excavation business and from 1952-1968, he owned and operated a garage in Pittsford where he continued to run his business, as well as doing mechanics. He also owned Ralph Hathaway Sand and Gravel for many years operating a gravel pit in Brandon. He was a co-owner of Mount Pleasant Acres in Brandon. Mr. Hathaway was a maple syrup producer for many years having a sugar house in Goshen. He was very active at Camp Thorpe Inc. in Goshen. As a teenager, he worked at Camp Thorpe helping to build the stone cabins. He was elected to the board of trustees in November 1980 serving through the present, and he continued to support and assist in building the current site. In 2010, the camp honored him and named their pavilion after Ralph and Norma Hathaway. As quoted by former director Lyle Jepson, “Ralph could easily be considered one of Camp Thorpe’s most influential patriarchs. His wisdom and integrity will be sorely missed. It is impossible to accurately calculate the number of lives touched by Ralph’s and Norma’s support. Ralph’s and Norma’s generosity and proactive planning have positioned Camp in a way that will allow us to continue to serve our campers in a very successful and safe way. I have always been humbled and inspired by their selflessness.” He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and bluegrass. He attended the Basin Blue Grass in Brandon since its inception in the mid-1990s and looked forward to the bluegrass events held in Chittenden at his friends, Charlie and Eva Dorr. He and his wife traveled from Maine to Florida camping at bluegrass festivals. He was a past member of the Neshobe Sportsman's Club, Good Sam Club and other organizations. Mr. Hathaway and his wife enjoyed wintering in Welaka, Florida, where they had a home in Lazy Days Resort for over 20 years. He spent many days on the St. John’s River fishing, occasionally to Norma’s dismay if he was later than his 5 p.m. dinner curfew. He looked forward to being joined by his nephew, Ernie, when they competed over who got the most or largest fish. Survivors include a sister, Thelma Miner of Brandon; a sister-in-law, Gertrude Hathaway of Benson; several nieces and nephews; many dear friends, including the staff at JR's Restaurant where he hated to miss his morning breakfast or Thursday night dinners; and his wonderful caregivers, Diane, Rosie, Dianne, Brittanie, Vivian, Holly and Jenny, who spent many hours over the past year-and-a-half offering him support and comfort. He was predeceased by his wife, Norma J. (Zittel) Hathaway, on Sept. 5, 2017; his daughters, Nancy Hathaway, in 1977 and, Barbara Ambrose, in 2000; and a brother, Burton Hathaway, in 2002. There will be no calling hours. Graveside services will be at a later date in the Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. Arrangements are with the Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford. For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Camp Thorpe, P.O. Box 82, Brandon, VT 05733.
