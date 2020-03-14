Ralph Sweet PROCTOR — Ralph Sweet, 73, died suddenly March 10, 2020, at home. He was born Jan. 2, 1947, in Burlington, the son of Joseph and Charlena (Shortsleeve) Sweet. He was employed at the McCullough family farm for 45 years. Mr. Sweet enjoyed farming, riding his bicycle, snowmobiling, karaoke and coloring. Survivors include four siblings, Marjorie Booska of Vergennes, Robert and Roy Sweet of North Carolina and Rodney Sweet of Winooski; several nieces and nephews; his caregivers, Burt and Rita McCullough and their extended family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Franklin’s Restaurant in Proctor, as well as burial in Huntington Center Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to ARC Program, Suite 401, 128 Merchants Row, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
