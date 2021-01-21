Ramiro A. Lopes EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. — Ramiro A. Lopes, 91, passed away peacefully on Jan. 14, 2021, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Ramiro was born in Ludlow on March 29, 1929, to the late Benjamin and Gloria (Pereira) Lopes. Ramiro graduated from Ludlow High School, and entered the United States Army during the Korean War to serve as an Army Medic and Corporal. Ramiro later worked as a manufacturing engineer for United Technologies, Hamilton Standard for 31 years, retiring in 1987. He was a 54-year member of the American Legion Post 286 in Wilbraham, Massachusetts, and also a member of the East Longmeadow Council on Aging. Ramiro was happiest spending time with his loved ones at home. Generosity filled his every action, and giving to others brought him the most joy. He proudly shared stories about his Portuguese heritage and of growing up with his siblings. He enjoyed gardening and would spend hours outside whenever he could. He was also an avid golfer and enjoyed sharing pointers of the game. If he wasn’t playing golf with his brothers and friends, he was watching it on TV. He loved to watch all sports, especially his favorite baseball team, the Red Sox. Any “cowboy show” was a favorite, as well! He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of almost 65 years, his sweetheart, Ruth (Hall) Lopes; his cherished children, Ann Haskell and her husband, Donald, of East Longmeadow, Raymond Lopes and his wife, Kathleen, of Rutland, Vermont, and Carol Andras of Westfield; his wonderful grandchildren, Donna Phelps and her husband, Mark, of East Longmeadow, Carol Callahan and her husband, Timothy, of East Longmeadow, and Ken Andras of Westfield; his special great-grandchildren, Gianna, Nora and Jillian Andras; his dear sister, Mary Mills of Wilbraham; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. In addition to his parents, Ramiro was predeceased by his son-in-law, Robert Andras; his three brothers, Fernando, Casmiro and Benjamin; and his three sisters, Alice, Edalina and Julietta. Ruth would like to express her deepest thanks to her caring daughter, Ann, an RN, and Don, her “son,” for the magnificent care they both gave Ray, treating him like a king. One would never find the kind of care he received from them, and Ruth thanks them from the bottom of her heart. Services are entrusted to Forastiere Smith Funeral & Cremation, and will be held privately for the family because of the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ramiro’s name may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104; or to a charity of your choice.
