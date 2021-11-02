Ramon "Harry" Davis Sr. FLORENCE — Ramon E. "Harry" Davis Sr., 81, of Florence, died Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born on May 6, 1940, in Chittenden, the son of Maurice and Mary (Crowe) Davis. Mr. Davis grew up on his family farm and graduated from the Pittsford High School in 1958. He was a longtime farmer and did carpentry work and logging. Mr. Davis enjoyed woodworking, playing cribbage, hunting and trapping. Survivors include four daughters, Ramona Davis, of Pittsford, Pamela Disorda, Jennifer Davis and Jo-Anne Davis, all of Rutland; his longtime companion, Cheryl Parker, of Florence; three sisters, Barbara Pomainville, of Rutland, Diane Cram, of South Carolina, and Joan Webster, of Florence; three brothers, Maurice Davis, of Williamsburg, Massachusetts, Charles Davis, of Pittsford, and Ronald Davis, of Florence; eight grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Ruth Davis, in 1996; a daughter, Andrea M. Davis, in 2019; a son, Ramon E. "Freddie" Davis Jr., in 1977; a sister, Eileen Baker, in 2020; a brother, Richard Davis, in 2019; and a grandson, Jonathan Rayborn, in 2017. Friends may call from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at the Barnard Funeral Home, 3186 U.S. Route 7, Pittsford, Vermont. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
