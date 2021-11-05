Ramon "Harry" Davis Sr. FLORENCE — The funeral service for Ramon E. “Harry” Davis Sr., 81, who died Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, was held Thursday, Nov. 4, at Barnard Funeral Home. Pastor Joel Tate of Furnace Brook Wesleyan officiated. Bearers were Kyle Cram, Nathan Davis, Ean Bruno, Jeffrey Smith, Nick Rayborn and Bill Jones. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.