Ramon Ruby FAIR HAVEN — The graveside service for Ramon Ruby, 81, who died Dec. 29, 2021, was held Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Dave Anderson, pastor of First Congregational Church of Orwell, officiated. Words of remembrance were by Nancy Ruby. Lee Lodge #30 Free and Accepted Masons held a fraternal service. Honorary bearers were David Young Jr., Benjamin Markie, Cody Richards, Matthew, Kegan, James, Carl and Anthony Ruby. Memorial contributions may be made to the Meals on Wheels program, in care of Durfee Funeral Home.
