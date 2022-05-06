Ramon Ruby FAIR HAVEN — The graveside service for Ramon Ruby, 81, who died Dec. 29, 2021, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Cedar Grove Cemetery, with Dave Anderson, pastor of First Congregational Church of Orwell, officiating. A fraternal service will be held by Lee Lodge #30 Free and Accepted Masons. Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, in care of Durfee Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.