Ramon Ruby FAIR HAVEN — Ramon Ruby, the son of Anthony F. Ruby and Lenore E. (Beach) Ruby, was born on Aug. 22, 1940, in Granville, New York. He passed away peacefully on Dec. 29, 2021. He was 81 years of age and had a tremendous run at life. Bunny, as he was known, loved sports of all kinds and he was a success athletically throughout his life. He was a proud member of the Fair Haven High School class of 1958 and a key member of the “Legacy” teams that won state championships in football, basketball and baseball, as the quarterback, point guard, and catcher! He was dedicated to his teammates for life. He was president of the Fair Haven High School Alumni Association and was instrumental in planning the 125th Anniversary Reunion in 2002. He passed on his love of the game as a coach to many other local young men for over 20 years on the Little League, high school and Legion baseball levels. The quota was five runs an inning. While attending Castleton State College, he met the true love of his life, Mildred E. (Danforth) Ruby. They married on Dec. 26, 1959, and from there, created a family they were devoted to: with seven kids, 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren and counting! – 53 in all with spouses and significant others! With the support of his wife and family, Dad ran Ruby Printing Co. for over 45 years. The shop was an energetic place where much work was done. In-between, friends stopped by to talk and head to coffee. Dad loved the Wooden Soldier and “the Meeting Place” was an important part of his routine. His family greatly appreciates Patty, Cathy, Cindy and all the others who took care of him there. Trips to Myrtle Beach and golf outings with his love, Millie, were important and special to him. Playing golf gave him great joy and he shared it with his friends and family. He loved being the Dagget Champion at Proctor-Pittsford. Dad set the gold standard with loyalty to his friends and how close he was to his older brother, William “Pete” Ruby, and his younger brother, Carl “Pie” Ruby. They hunted together, worked together, celebrated together, and stuck together. Rarely did a day go by where the three boys didn’t check on one another and never two. Dad was a Mason, Lee Lodge and a charter member of the S.A.L. Post 49 chapter. Dad was predeceased by his love, Millie, in 2009, just as they were to celebrate 50 years of marriage. He was also predeceased by his sister-in-law, Norma Hannah Ruby. Dad is survived by his brother, William, and his brother, Carl and wife Nancy; a brother-in-law, Olver H. Danforth, and a sister-in-law, Ella Messer and husband Bill. His seven children are Peggy Martineau and companion Will Legacy, of Grantham, New Hampshire; Robin Young and husband David Sr., of Fair Haven; Alan Ruby and wife Roberta, of Mechanicsville, Maryland; Ronda Ruby, of Poultney, Vermont; Kyle Ruby and wife Karen, of Fair Haven; Glen Ruby and wife Laura, of Lincolnton, North Carolina; and David Markie and companion ReBecah Bosket, of Windsor, New York Also, his 17 grandchildren are Paige Martineau, Chelsea Martineau, David Young Jr., Jordan Young, Matthew Ruby, Mellisa Ennis, Miranda Fritch, Rachel Totten, Cody Richards, Kaylee Richards, Kegan Ruby, James Ruby, Carl Ruby, Anthony Ruby, Alison Ruby, Benjamin Markie and Morgan Markie. Also, Dad is survived by his 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, as well. His family and friends can take joy that his faith and beliefs were such that he is now reunited with Millie and all his loved ones who went before. A celebration of his life will be held later in the spring. A notification will be posted. Memorial donations can be made to the Meals on Wheels program in care of Durfee Funeral Home.
