Randall C. Brooks SOUTH ROYALTON — Randall Calvin Brooks, 70, of South Royalton and Bomoseen, passed with family members by his side. He was born on Feb. 27, 1949, in Proctor, the son of the late Calvin Coolidge and Alice (Hall) Brooks. Randy attended schools in the local area graduating from Fair Haven Union High School. Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Army in July of 1968 serving 27 months in Vietnam from 1969-1971. He was a door gunner for about three months, then worked as helicopter recovery, helicopter repair maintenance as part of the 3/5 Cav Quang Tri Charlie Horses SP5-Brooks (3rd of the 17th Air Cav). Randy was awarded the Bronze Star, along with several Army Commendation Medals. prior to his honorable discharge on July 23, 1971. Randy married Debbie Smith in 1972, having had Allison, Daniel and Timothy before divorcing in 1987. The summer of 1998, he met his future wife, Wilma (Griffin) Campbell, whom he married in July of 2005. Over his lifetime, he helped on his grandparent Hall’s farm, he delivered the “Grit” newspaper, worked at Ted’s garage and at the Bomoseen Golf Range. He leaves his mother, Alice Brooks, of Bomoseen; his wife, Wilma Brooks, of South Royalton; his daughter, Allison (Phil Mallet), grandchildren Chuckie (Britney), CJ, Nicki, Julie and Britney, and great-grandchildren Madison, Kalib, Jordon; his son, Daniel, and grandchildren Cody, Crissa, along with great-granddaughter Carley; his son, Timothy (Bree), grandchildren Nick (Sam), Jared and Ellie, Lisa (Tony) Martel, Justin, Michael, Madi, Eugene (Brittany) Campbell, Reid and Cole; along with aunts, uncles, cousins; close friends Jay and Ann Ransom; one of many brothers-in-law, Reginald Mongeur, who more than helped Randy the last eight months. Randy was predeceased by his father, Calvin Brooks, in 1995; two brothers Frederic Brooks in 2001 and Thomas W. “Cookie” Brooks in February of this year; also, a grandson, Paul Brooks. Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial with military honors will be in the family plot in the Hillside Cemetery in Castleton. Donations may be sent in his memory to Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association VT 26-3, C/O Durfee Funeral Home, P.O. Box 86, Fair Haven, VT 05743.
