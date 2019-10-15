Randall C. Brooks rites SOUTH ROYALTON — The memorial service for Randall Calvin Brooks, 70, of South Royalton and Bomoseen, VT, who died on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, was held Friday at the Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven. The Rev. Robert Noble, pastor of the Castleton Federated Church, officiated. Rose Mongeur read a poem and several family and friends shared words of remembrance. Burial with military honors followed in the Hillside Cemetery. Military honors were provided by the Fair Haven American Legion Color guard, Vermont Patriot Guard Riders and the Vermont National Guard Honor Guard. A reception followed at the Fair Haven American Legion Hall. Donations may be sent in his memory to Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Vt 26-2, C/O Durfee Funeral Home, P. O. Box 86, Fair Haven, VT 05743.
