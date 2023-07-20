Randall G. Barber, Jr. BERLIN — Randall G. Barber, Jr., 40. Of Berlin who died July 17, 2023, at CVMC in Berlin, VT He was born in Rutland September 15, 1982, the son of Randall and Cheryl (Bruno) Barber Sr. Randy was a handyman, doing as much as he could with his disability. He enjoyed Being with his wife Jessica, we had the best 4 years together he would always tell me that we were super glue and duct tape never left each others side. we could never stay mad at each other he would always tell me im trying to be mad at u but cant, he would always make me smile and I would get him to smile too. he loved to get out as much as he couldnever liked being stuck inside if he didn’t have to be so we would try to get out all the time to go fishing and tried to do some camping when we were able too. He loved to go hunting when he was able to before we meet. He liked working on his garden that we have even though he had to plant the veggie seeds a couple times. He liked spending time at my parents place him and my step dad would joke around and when we lived with them they would yell from one side of the trailer to the other side it was funny. he love fishing with my mom they would always compete with who got the biggest fish or who got the most fish which made it fun. He loved spending time with his niece and nephew Elijah and Maddie they adored him. He really loved his pets gizzy, missy and daisy. Spending time with his Mom Sister and His Step Dad, family and friends and Surviving are his wife Jessica (Trudell) Barber of Berlin, his mother,Cheryl Bruno Orvis and husband James of Starksboro, his sister Laura Barber of Starksboro, his in-laws doreen langley and mike langley of northfield, his sister in law patty langley of northfield, His Grandmother Mary Bruno Of West Rutland many nieces, nephews,cousin's aunts & uncles.He was pre-deceased by his father, His Grandfather Louis Bruno, cousins Mathew Bruno, Travis Butler and Ashley Bruno, Also his Grand Parents Ed and Marguerite Barber Visiting hours will be held Saturday July 22, 2023 from 11:00 to 1:00pm at Mullin-Clifford Funeral home in West Rutland followed by a prayer service at 1:00pm Contributions may be made to Cliffords Funeral Home in Honor of Randy Barber
