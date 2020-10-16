Randall H. Gray SPRINGFIELD — Randall H. Gray, 85, passed away at home on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. He was born Jan. 5, 1935, in Ludlow, Vermont, the son of Harvey and Hattie (Baker) Gray. He was a graduate of Black River High School in Ludlow with the class of 1953. Following high school, Randall served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Warrington. On Feb. 27, 1960, he married Blanche Bruso in Rutland, Vermont. Sadly, Blanche predeceased him on Sept. 12, 2016. Mr. Gray was a postal carrier for 35 years with the Springfield, Vermont, Post Office. After retirement, he drove bus for The Current. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, loved going for car rides and from time to time, enjoyed going to the casino with his sister-in-law, Audrey Mainolfi of Hydeville, Vermont. He is survived by his daughter, Sheila McNamara and husband Brian of Springfield; two sons, Gary Gray and wife Debbie of Charlestown, New Hampshire, and Randy Gray and wife Beth of Springfield; two sisters, Marcia Manner and Maureen Norton, both of Plymouth, Vermont; seven grandchildren, Corey, Shannon, Scott, Zac, Kyle, Kimberly and Kortney; three great-grandchildren, Luna, Robyn and Zac; and his dog, Lacey. Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Due to COVID-19, the chapel capacity is restricted to 50% and face masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156; or to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
