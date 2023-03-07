Randall J. Socia NEWMANSTOWN, PA — Randall J. Socia, 71, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023. He was a loving father and husband, sharing nearly 50 years of marriage with Lauralee (Lyman) Socia. Born in Burlington, VT, he was the son of the late Ion and Esther Pauline (Shepard) Socia. A graduate of Rutland High School Class of 1969, he worked for General Electric in Rutland, VT for 35 years as a machinist. In retirement, he moved with his wife to Newmanstown, PA in 2008. Left to cherish his memory is wife, Laurie; son, Adam Socia and his wife, Olivia of Lower Gwynedd, PA; son, Matthew Sociagrosch and his wife, Holly of Schenectady, NY; grandsons, Daniel and David Socia; and brothers: Lonnie, Wayne, Kelly, Colin and Darren. Randall was preceded in death by his sister, Debbie; and daughter-in-law, Anna Socia. Viewing will be held at 11:00 a.m. and Mass at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 321 North Church Street, Robesonia, PA, 19551. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Reading, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. For full obituary and online condolences, please go to www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
