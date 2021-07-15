Randy A. Perry POULTNEY — Randy Allen Perry, 56, died on July 11, 2021, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, following a short illness. He was born Jan. 20, 1965, in Rutland, Vermont, the son of Robert I. and Mabel E. (Fleury) Perry. Randy grew up in Poultney and graduated from Poultney High School in 1983. He worked security at the GE Guard Shack in Rutland. He was retired from Carris Reels. Randy loved to watch his beloved Poultney Blue Devils. He also shared his time and talent by coaching and mentoring young players. He coached Little League, The Vermont Lady Cats, Junior Varsity Girls Basketball and Varsity Softball in Poultney and surrounding communities. One of his proudest moments was winning the State Championship in Softball for Proctor in 1997. Even after suffering from debilitating strokes, he continued to follow local sports of all kinds and gave sound advice to young athletes, especially his nieces and nephews. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins and the Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed his trips to the casinos, playing his scratch-off tickets and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Poultney Booster Club. He rarely missed a game, and his presence will be missed on the sidelines and in the stands. He was predeceased by his mother, Mabel E “Betty” Perry, on Feb. 6, 2006; and by a niece, Kasey Messer, in 1992. Survivors include his father and his companion, Nancy Dodge, of Pittsford; two brothers, Robert D. (Rita), of Fort Edward, New York, and Scott (Colleen), of Allenstown, New Hampshire; three sisters, Penny Messer (Dave), of Wells; Peggy Perry, of Tinmouth, and Winifred Williams (Lou), of Gaffney, South Carolina; his longtime best friend and caregivers, David and Dale Hughes, of Poultney; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 Main St., Fair Haven, Vermont. A memorial service and burial will take place in the Poultney Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Poultney Booster Club, c/o Marcie VanBuren, Treasurer, 659 East Main St., Poultney, VT 05764.
