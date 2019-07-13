Randy A. Walker RUTLAND — Randy A. Walker, 53, passed away peacefully July 11, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born in Rutland, Dec. 19, 1965, son of Edward B. and Ollie Mae Madelene (Baty) Walker. Randy was a 1984 graduate of Rutland High School. Randy enjoyed the outdoors and his favorite time spent was hiking, fishing and riding his bike. He will be greatly missed but will be remembered for his sense of humor and big heart. He was always willing to help anyone who needed it. Surviving are a son, Edward Walker, and a daughter, Denise Compagna, both of Rutland; three brothers Daniel Phillips, of Madisonville, Tennessee, David Walker, of St. Petersburg, Virginia, and Stephen Walker, of Clarendon; two sisters Laurie Augustine, of Skippack, Pennsylvania, and Delores Phillips, of Rutland; two grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Thomas Phillips. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. His family wishes to thank his niece, Meishau Phillips, for her loving care.
