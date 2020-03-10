Randy L. Jarvie NORTH CLARENDON — Randy L. Jarvie, 56, died March 5, 2020, at his home. He was born in Springfield, Jan. 23, 1964, son of Adele (Couillard) and Walter Jarvie Sr. Randy was a technician at Mack Molding Co. in Cavendish. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, riding his Harley, spending time in his garage and lending a helping hand. Surviving are his mother, Adele Jarvie of Cavendish; a son, Damian Jarvie of Cavendish; a daughter, Robyn Jarvie of Lyndonville; a brother, Walter Jarvie Jr. of Cavendish; his companion, Sherinne Thomson of North Clarendon, and her two sons, Joseph and John Thomson. He was predeceased by his father, Walter Jarvie Sr. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, in the Clifford Funeral Home. Burial will be held at a later date in Cavendish Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
