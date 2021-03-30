Randy Reynolds PITTSFORD — Randy Reynolds, 55, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by family. He was born Jan. 6, 1966, the son of Ralph and Marjorie (Elkey) Reynolds. He graduated in 1984 from Rutland High School. Mr. Reynolds was employed as a farm worker. He married Tina Johnson Jan. 16, 2021. He enjoyed restoring American Motors cars. Survivors include his wife of Pittsford; sons, Randall Reynolds of Pittsford, Alex Reynolds of West Rutland; and brothers, Ralph Reynolds of Florence, Ronald Reynolds of Clarendon and Danny Reynolds of Brandon. Mr. Reynolds was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Robert and Tonya Reynolds, Heather Willis, Nancy Haas. Per his wishes, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Barnard Funeral Home.
