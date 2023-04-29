Ransom Goodell IV DANBY — Ransom “Skipper “Goodell”, 47, of Danby, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 25,2023. Graveside services will be held1PM Saturday May 20th at the Danby Scottsville Cemetery and immediately following a celebration of life will be held at the sugarhouse at the Rutland fairgrounds. For a complete obituary, please visit aldousfuneralhome.com.
