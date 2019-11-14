Ray Merrihew RUTLAND — Ray Lincoln Merrihew, born in Burlington on June 6, 1935, passed in Rutland, Oct. 24, 2019, at the age 84. He had a natural and peaceful end of life, with his granddaughter, Jamille Cunningham, and her mother, Judy Chugg, by his side. Ray graduated from the University of Vermont and earned an MBA from Harvard School of Business. He also served in the National Guard. He was first employed by the First Bank of Boston and later, moved to RCA’s International division. Eventually, Ray returned to his roots in Vermont and in 1982, Ray and his late wife, Mary Albee Merrihew, co-founded the Counseling Center for Human Potential. Mary was his spouse, co-counselor and best friend for over 30 years. He was active in counseling individuals with substance abuse difficulties and was proud of his own decades of sobriety. He personally sponsored many individuals and was well-known in the community. The past few years, Ray ventured into shamanic forms of spirituality and attended a drumming circle regularly. Ray leaves three children: Lincoln Merrihew, Leigh Merrihew and Kristen Wright; Mary's children; as well as multiple grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Ray was cremated at his request and, in lieu of a funeral, requested a small group of friends gather in his honor on a date to be determined. To honor Ray’s recent love of nature, donations can be made in his name to the Vermont Nature Conservancy at vermont@tnc.org. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
