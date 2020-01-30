Raymond A. Dana BELMONT — Raymond A. Dana, 95, of Belmont, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington. He was born in Belmont May 23, 1924, the son of Ralph and Flossie (Priest) Dana. Raymond was a graduate of Wallingford High School and attended the University of Vermont. In February 1949, he married Clarise Benjamin. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and U.S. Air Force veteran of World War II, serving in the Pacific Theater of Operations. Mr. Dana was employed at General Electric Co. in Burlington and in the Electronics Division of Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford, Connecticut, and as a dairy farmer in Belmont. He was a member of the American Legion Post #31 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Mr. Dana was a member of the Planning Commission in Rutland and Mount Holly. He was a lister and moderator in Mount Holly for many years. He enjoyed traveling to Florida, Canada, Alaska and United States. Surviving are his wife, Clarise (Benjamin) Dana, his daughters, Minga Rae Dana, Susan Bassett and husband Sanford, and his son, Brett Dana, all of Belmont; and a sister, Nancy Wilson, of Glens Falls, New York. He was predeceased by a brother, Edward Dana, and by two sisters, Ruth Potter and Edna Sargent. At Ray’s request, there are no visiting hours or funeral services planned at this time. In his memory, contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice, C/O Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.
