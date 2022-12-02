Raymond “Bill” Wilson SPRINGFIELD — Raymond “Bill” Wilson 87, passed away at the Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Ct. after a long illness. He was born August 3, 1935 in Springfield, Vt. the son of Irwin W. and Lucindy (Butterfield) Wilson. Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. on Sunday evening December 4 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Monday December 5, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield. Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Springfield. Please view the full obituary at https://www.davismemorialchapel.net/obituary/raymond-wilson.
