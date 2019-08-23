Raymond "Bunk" Bunker rites FAIR HAVEN — The memorial service for Raymond “Bunk” Bunker, 85, who died Aug. 1, 2019, was held Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church. Father Erik Ugochukwu, pastor, officiated. The organist and vocalist was Vaughn Watson. The eulogy was by James Aubin. Bearers were Jeff Sheldon, Dick Sheldon and Dwight Munger. Honorary bearers were Fair Haven Volunteer Rescue Squad members. Burial followed in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Military honors were provided by Fair Haven Post #49 color guard and the State of Vermont Army National Guard Color Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fair Haven Rescue Squad, in care of Durfee Funeral Home, P.O. Box 86, Fair Haven, VT 05743.
