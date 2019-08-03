Raymond "Bunk" Bunker FAIR HAVEN — Raymond “Bunk” Bunker, a lifelong resident of Fair Haven, passed away Aug. 1, 2019, at Vermont Veterans’ Home in Bennington. He was born at the family home in Fair Haven on Jan. 10, 1934. He was the son of Nora (Foley) and Raymond Bunker. Raymond was predeceased by his children Kathy and Mike. Bunk attended Fair Haven schools. He majored in Agriculture and Economics at the University of Vermont. While at school, he worked on the UVM farm starting at 4 a.m. each day. He delivered milk to the sororities and fraternities before going to class. He was the first student at UVM to milk cows in the new milking parlor. During high school and college, Bunk worked at Sheldon Farm in Fair Haven during vacations. Some of his jobs included milking cows, mowing under apple trees with a scythe, making apple boxes and pruning the trees. His father worked at the same farm for 17 years. Bunk served in the Army during the Korean War, stationed at Fort Dix. He worked as a night mechanic on the base. He was a proud lifetime member of the American Legion. Raymond taught science and math in Poultney for 28 years. He helped establish the Fair Haven Rescue Squad. A group of townspeople used a hearse provided by a local funeral home as an ambulance when the service began. He was a selectman for the town of Fair Haven for several years. Raymond also ran Ray’s Lawn Service and did landscaping work and mowing in the Fair Haven area. Continuing his father’s tradition, he grew thousands of gladiolas each summer which were enjoyed by his friends and neighbors. Bunk always had horses and enjoyed riding in local parades. He offered sleigh rides with a team of draft horses. He was a great lover of music and enjoyed playing the coronet in the State Line Band for many years. Bunk could always be seen traveling around town in his pickup or tractor with a Labrador retriever as his co-pilot. Raymond is survived by his longtime companion, Wilma DeSpain, of Fort Lauderdale, FL. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church. Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fair Haven Rescue Squad, C/O Durfee Funeral Home, P.O. Box 86, Fair Haven, VT 05743.
