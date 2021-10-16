Raymond “Butch” Blanchard BERWICK, Maine — Raymond Marshall Blanchard, 77, died Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at home, in hospice care eventually succumbing to lung cancer. He was born on Dec. 29, 1943, in Glens Falls, New York, surviving his parents, father, Raymond Willard Blanchard, Dec. 7, 1943, and mother, Lillian Blanche (Pond) Blanchard, Sept. 2, 1947. Ray grew up in Hartford and Whitehall, New York, with his grandparents, Marshall and Luella (Lewis) Pond, alongside his mom’s siblings, predeceased, Eleanor Clark, Arlene Williams, Helen Haley, Natalie Wood, Marshall Pond Jr., Emerson Pond, Robert Pond, Milton Pond and Frank Pond. Ray enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in the mid-1960s and eventually relocated to Vermont becoming a machinist and night foreman at Patch-Wegner Co. until the plant closed in 1976. Entrepreneurially, in 1977, he started, co-owned and operated the Walker Mountain General Store in Clarendon, Vermont. Closing in 1978, he later became original co-owner of the Stop Light Lounge in 1981 for 10-plus years – the handsome barkeep with cheap beer and full of jokes! Charming and always able to make you laugh or smile, Ray was an avid deer hunter and fisherman who loved to gamble. His favorite hobby and passion was in finding, restoring and flipping American treasures at auctions, flea markets or lawn sales – “The Original American Picker.” He loved his dogs and his best friend, ever, was Rey-Rey. Divorced, divorced, divorced, divorced, and broken-hearted, Raymond was survived by his beloved son, Thomas S. Blanchard, originally born and raised in Rutland, Vermont, and cherished daughter-in-law, Stacy A. (Ward) Blanchard, originally from Richmond, Vermont, along with grandson, Tyler S. Blanchard, whom he was so proud of his collegiate studies, all residing now in Maine. Also survived by his loving daughter, Tammy J. (Blanchard) Zokaitis, of Rutland, Vermont, and granddaughter, Samantha Walker, and great-granddaughter, Jurni Austin, along with his grandsons, David Zokaitis and Douglas Walker Jr., all of whom have received his love and affection along with his lighthearted nature as a practical joker. Honoring his wishes, there will be no public service. An intimate service arrangement was provided by the Bibber Memorial Chapel, held at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, as Dad’s, Poppy's, Raymond’s, Ray’s, Butch’s, our friend’s urn was lovingly placed in the Evergreen Cemetery in Berwick, Maine, to forever rest in peace. You will be missed and always be within our hearts – your Tommy and Tammy. We love you, Dad!
