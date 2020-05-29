Raymond C. Bushey HUBBARDTON — Raymond Charles Bushey, 64, died unexpectedly Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 21, 1955, in Rutland, the son of Frank and Bernice (Barker) Bushey. He was employed in construction slate quarries and built and repaired motorcycles. Mr. Bushey enjoyed hunting, fishing, old cars and motorcycles. Survivors include his son, Tyler R. Bushey of Hubbardton; his mother of Rutland; his siblings, Bette Trombley of Fair Haven, Laurene Dickinson, Roger and Charles Bushey, all of Castleton, Lauretta Brunelle of North Clarendon, John Bushey of Cornwall, Rondal Bushey of Milbridge, Maine; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father in 2006. There will be no public services. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
