Raymond Ethier rites BRANDON — A private graveside committal service and burial for Raymond "Pete" Ethier, 74, who died June 16, 2019, was held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon. Family and friends shared in the service. A family gathering followed at the home of his sister, Lorraine Barber. Arrangements were under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
