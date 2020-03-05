Raymond F. "Corky" Douglas BRANDON — Raymond F. "Corky" Douglas died March 3, 2020, at Porter Medical Center in the Estuary Room. He was born in 1929 at home in Brandon to Patrick F. and Bessie (Grace) Douglas and graduated from Brandon High School in the class of 1947. He met his future wife, Aline Boisvenue, when they were both in high school and working jobs at the Brandon Inn. They were married in October 1950 and shortly after, Corky was drafted into the Army where he served in Korea and Okinawa achieving the final rank of Staff Sergeant. Corky worked for F.A. Tucker as a lineman in his younger years and then worked at Central Vermont Public Service Corp. (CVPS) climbing the ranks from lineman to superintendent of the Middlebury Division, retiring in 1992 after nearly 39 years of service. Dad was always proud of his division which had the most miles of electrical line of any division in the CVPS system at the time. Corky continued to climb poles and then trees using his lineman’s hooks into his early-70s much to the dismay of our mother. It was a skill of which he was very proud. In retirement, our parents enjoyed traveling to Florida as snow birds where they visited the local sites, enjoyed the warmer weather and the company of good friends. Ray and Aline had lived in Rutland, Weybridge and Port Orange, Florida, before settling in Brandon, Vermont. Corky is survived by his six children, Jeanne Douglas (Gary Myers) of Williston, Dianne (James Prevo) of New Hampshire, Jerald Douglas (Alicia Cassidy) of Goshen, Karen Douglas (Kevin Henry) of Fair Oaks, California, Carol Douglas of Barre and Carmen Douglas of Salisbury, Vermont. Also surviving are his six grandchildren, Douglas and Timothy Prevo, Cody Douglas, Aaron, Catherine and James Dooley; and a great-grandson, Memphis Dooley. Ray was predeceased by Aline, his wife of over 60 years. Corky’s family is grateful for the many people in Brandon who provided companionship and friendship to Dad in his final years, including Lisa Bradley, Sue Shores, Sheila at Brandon House of Pizza, Kenny Mohan and others too numerous to mention. The family wishes to extend special thanks to George Fjeld and his office staff for many years of personalized medical care. Appreciation is also given to the care providers at Wintergreen North who made Dad’s last days more comfortable. Sincere thanks are extended to the physicians, nurses and staff of Porter Medical Center who treated Dad with respect and caring in his final hours. At Ray’s request, there will be no calling hours or services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Brandon Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT 05733; or Homeward Bound, 236 Boardman St., Middlebury, VT 05733. Dad: The Dispatcher just called you. KCB352 Clear.
