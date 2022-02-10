Raymond J. Guttroff WINHALL — Raymond J. Guttroff, of Winhall, Vermont, known as Ray to his friends and Opa to his grandsons, passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Dartmouth, New Hampshire, surrounded by loving family. Born on April 6, 1936, and raised in Douglaston Manor, New York, the son of Harold and Mathilda Guttroff. Ray graduated from Iona College and lived in NYC for a time, but quickly realized his true calling would be in the mountains of southern Vermont. Ray started a newspaper called the The Country Squire and started Stratton Valley Land Development. He was joined by his younger brother, Bob, who partnered with him in building homes for rental and sale over the next 50 years. Ray served on the town board of listers, was a justice of the peace and contributed to the Winhall community in many ways. Ray met his beloved wife, Connie, at Stratton Mountain and they were married for 50 years. He had a love of the water and the mountains. He spent many days sailing and fishing on Long Island Sound and enjoyed time in the Hamptons. He had a special connection to his house on Lake Bomoseen. He would be found many summer days on his porch or in his boat cruising the lake. He was a volunteer at Stratton Mountain as a mountain guide, ski instructor for local children for many years and was a member of the Trail Blazers. He also gave his time to the Stratton Foundation and was one of the original board members. He loved the “Men Who Cook” event at Stratton where he would always serve his chili. His grandsons always brought a smile to his face and he cherished them dearly. Ray is survived by his immediate family, including his loving wife, Constance; son RJ, daughter-in-law Kristin; daughter Julie Bilek, son-in-law Robert; and grandsons, Georg, Gardner, Charlie and Benjamin; as well as countless friends he considered family. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Chapel of the Snows Catholic Church in Stratton on Friday, Feb. 18, at 1 p.m. A reception at the Red Fox Inn will follow. Funeral arrangements are being made by Brewster Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: strattonfoundation.org.
