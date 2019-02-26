Raymond J. MacDonald LUDLOW — Raymond James “Bud” MacDonald, 98, of Lexington, NC, and formerly of Ludlow, died Feb. 19, 2019, in North Carolina. He was born Oct. 23, 1920, the son of Martin and Lillian (Fritchie) MacDonald, of Ludlow. Bud spent most of his life in Ludlow, before retiring to North Carolina in 2003. He was a proud member of the “Greatest Generation,” enduring the hard times of the Depression of the 1930s. Bud left school to work and enlisted in the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1935-1941. He entered the Army in 1942, and served in North Africa and Europe with the 2nd Armored Division through WWII. He returned home to Ludlow after the war and worked for the Town of Ludlow as road commissioner and was a member of the police department. He was chief of police in the early-1950s and worked as the security officer for the town dances. Bud then worked for General Electric Co. until his retirement in 1981. Bud married Drusilla (Dickerman-Parkhurst) in 1950 and together, raised their family in the home they built in Ludlow. She died Oct. 18, 1998. Bud was a popular man who will be remembered by many for his sense of humor and quick wit. He loved to dance, bowl, play golf, horseshoes and pool. He could be found on the sidelines of baseball and softball fields, watching his children and grandchildren. He was active in town and state politics and served as Ludlow’s town moderator, lister and justice of the peace. He was a member of the American Legion Post 36 and the VFW Post 10155, both of Ludlow. He is survived by his longtime companion, Adella Crossman, of Lexington, NC; two daughters Gail Ferguson (Keith), of Springfield, and Evelyn Doyle, of Rutland; one son, Gary MacDonald (Margo), of Clarendon; eight grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; and three nieces. He was predeceased by his three sisters Irene Bush, Virginia “Mickey” Jameson and Lorraine “Tootsie” Boris; two brothers John MacDonald and Leonard MacDonald; and a son, Leon Parkhurst. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ludlow American Legion Post 36, 233 Main St., Ludlow, VT 05149. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
