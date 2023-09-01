Raymond J. Senecal WALLINGFORD — Raymond Joseph Senecal,82 of Wallingford, died Wednesday morning, August 30, 2023 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. Ray was born on August 23, 1941 in Rutland, the son of Henry A. and Evelyn (Dubeau) Senecal. He married his best friend Mary Agnes Waters on January 23 rd 1959 in East Dorset. Ray was a man of many talents, and owned and operated many different businesses. His endeavors tookhim all over the United States and he often teased his children and grandchildren that he had driven millions of miles and never once got a ticket. Ray was also an avid Red Sox fan (much to the chagrin of his son and daughter who are Yankee fans). Ray was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be greatly missed. Survivors include his wife, Mary, his two daughters, Susan Senecal and Debra (Jerry) Brown of Wallingford and his son Steven (Heidi) Senecal of Mendon. His five grandchildren Karah Driggers, Kyle Fredette, Jennifer Golden, Lauren Fredette and Trey Senecal. Also his seven great grandchildren Anna, Noah, Luke, Henry, Emma, Selima and Gloria and several nieces and nephews. Ray lived his life focused on loving his family and it was truly special to see the joy his great grandchildren gave him over the past several years. That joy was always well represented by his signature warm smile, which became a symbol of Ray that will be remembered by all. Friends may call on Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 2-4PM at the Wallingford Aldous Funeral Home. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wallingford Rescue Squad in memory of Ray.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.