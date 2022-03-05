Raymond K. Potter Sr. RUTLAND — Raymond K. Potter Sr., 94, died March 2, 2022, in Mt. View Center. He was born June 8, 1927, in Wallingford, the son of Daniel “Eddy” and Cella (Dawson) Potter. He was schooled there and worked as an automobile mechanic in early adulthood. A U.S. Air Force veteran, he served during World War II and was stationed in Alaska and Yukon Territory, Canada. On Feb. 2, 1952, he married Margaret M. Lane of Bridgeport, Connecticut, and they lived in Clarendon, for 30 years, before moving to Rutland. For 10 years he worked as a machinist for Lovejoy Tool in Springfield and then for General Electric in Rutland for 30 years. Ray enjoyed hiking, gardening, playing the piano and listening to music. Survivors include a daughter, Lana Kangas of Concord, New Hampshire; a son, Raymond K. Potter Jr. of Montpelier; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Margaret Potter, in 2015 and a brother, Louis A. Potter in 1976. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 20 Trafalgar Sq., Nashua, NH 03063, or Dodge House-Veterans, 95 Crescent St., Rutland, VT 05701. The graveside service will be held at later date in Scottsville Cemetery in Danby. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.