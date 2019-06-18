Raymond L. "Pete" Ethier BRANDON — Raymond Leon “Pete” Ethier, 74, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Our House Too in Rutland. He was born Jan. 11, 1945, in Addison, the son of Leon and Dorma (Levarn) Ethier. Survivors include 10 siblings Anna Dumas, of West Rutland, Kathy Reed, Linda Austin, both of Rutland, Laurie McWeeny, of Amarillo, Texas, Lorraine Barber, of Castleton, Joan Collins, of Swanton, Karen Wilber, Ralph Ethier, both of Brandon, Richard Ethier, of Wallingford, and Rodney Ethier, of West Haven; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins. The private graveside service will be at a later date in Pine Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
