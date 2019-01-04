Raymond P. Bertrand ORWELL — Raymond Paul Bertrand, 74, of Orwell, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at his residence, following a long illness. He was born on June 15, 1944, in Ticonderoga, NY, the son of Paul and Shirley (Brannock) Bertrand. Raymond was raised on the family farm in the great Champlain Valley of Orwell. He graduated from Fair Haven High School in 1962. On Oct. 17, 1970, he married Joyce M. Book McCoy. Until 1986, he and his family operated the farm, where many friends and family gathered creating heart-warming memories. Upon selling the farm, he became a member of the Fyles Brothers Inc. team and was thereby known as #202 delivering propane and enjoying the laughter and camaraderie of his co-workers until retiring in 2013. Raymond was known by many as Uncle Ray, Raisin, Clayfoot, 202, Dad, Hun or Ray ... but being "Gramp" was his royal crown. Survivors include his wife, Joyce Bertrand, of Orwell; a daughter, Dawn (McCoy) Pedro, of Rutland; a son, Bryce Bertrand, of Orwell; two sisters Donna Madigan and Jeanine Bertrand; five grandchildren Ashley Mattison-Fournier, Jordan Euber, Sydney Euber, Eleese Pedro and Carson Bertrand; and one great-granddaughter, Camille Euber. He was predeceased by a son, Daren McCoy, on Oct. 16, 1988; and a brother, Lynn Bertrand, on Feb. 4, 2015. There will be no public calling hours or funeral service per his request. Plans will be made for a summer gathering to honor Raymond's life. Arrangements are by the Durfee Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Orwell First Response, C/O Durfee Funeral Home, P.O. Box 86, Fair Haven, VT 05743.
