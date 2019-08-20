Raymond Paul Jepson NORTH CLARENDON — Raymond Paul Jepson, 72, passed away unexpectedly at Rutland Regional Medical Center on Aug. 16, 2019. He was born on March 15, 1947, the son of Kenneth Sr. and Iris (McBride) Jepson. Ray was a graduate of West Rutland High School, class of 1965. He received his A.S. in accounting from Champlain College in 1971 and his B.S. in accounting from the University of Vermont in 1974. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1965-1969. He completed two tours in Vietnam where he received two Purple Heart medals. On June 26, 1971, he married Susan (Gray) Jepson. They resided in Ticonderoga, NY, before moving to North Clarendon. Ray was employed as a CPA by Siliski & Buzzell in Rutland for over 30 years. They raised two children Andrew and Kristen. Ray loved to spend time with his family. He was an avid member of the West Rutland American Legion. He took pride in every position he held, especially running Thursday night bingo. He was his children’s and grandchildren’s biggest fan in everything they did from sports, talent shows, to theater performances. He was a Boy Scout leader for many years, a lover of the outdoors and especially loved taking his dog for daily walks. Ray was predeceased by his parents Kenneth Sr. and Iris (McBride) Jepson; his father-in-law and mother-in-law Fred and Vida (Cole) Gray; a niece, Michelle Harte; and brother-in-law, Thomas Pawlusiak. He is survived by his wife, Susan, of North Clarendon; a son, Andrew Jepson and wife Brenna, of Mount Tabor, their sons Ethan and Kaleb Jepson; a daughter, Kristen Jepson, of Proctor, her daughters Noelle Jepson, Erin, Carly and Maddie Flanders; three brothers Milton Jepson and wife Phyllis, of West Palm Beach, FL, Kenneth Jepson Jr. and wife Lynn, of Franklin, NH, Thomas Jepson and wife Sandra, of Quispamsis, New Brunswick; a sister, Judith (Jepson) Childs and husband John, of Davenport, FL; his sister-in-law, Colleen (Gray) Pawlusiak, of Ira; a son-in-law, Wesley Flanders, of Rutland; and many nieces and nephews. Viewing hours will be from 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. A funeral service will be held at the Clifford Funeral Home on Wednesday the 21st at 11 a.m. A celebration of life will follow at the West Rutland Legion. A military burial will be held on Thursday the 22nd at 11 a.m. in the West Rutland Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to The Dodge House of Rutland, VT; or The Wounded Warriors Project.
