Raymond T. Forgues BENSON — Raymond T. Forgues age 80, died September 10, 2022 at Porter Medical Center. He is survived by his wife Paula Forgues, of Benson, Friends and Family can stop in at: (3588 Route 144 Benson, VT 05743) Paula and Raymond’s home to express condolences between 2-5 on Sunday September 18, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. View the complete obituary at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com.
