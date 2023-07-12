Rebecca A. DeLance CENTER RUTLAND — Rebecca Anna DeLance 42, died Sunday July 9, 2023 at Rutland Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. to view the complete obituary please visit www.ducharmefuneralhome.com
Rebecca A. DeLance CENTER RUTLAND — Rebecca Anna DeLance 42, died Sunday July 9, 2023 at Rutland Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. to view the complete obituary please visit www.ducharmefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.