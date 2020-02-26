Rebecca A. Hodgdon WALLINGFORD — A Celebration of Life for Rebecca A. Hodgdon, 78, who died Jan. 10, 2020, will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Elks Lodge on Pleasant Street in Rutland.
Updated: February 26, 2020 @ 2:12 am
