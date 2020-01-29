Rebecca A. Hodgdon WALLINGFORD — Rebecca A. Hodgdon, 78, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born in Newport, the daughter of Gordon R. and Irene (Moore) Hodgdon. She worked at McDonald's, Martin's and Howard Johnson's. Survivors include a brother, Hale of North Clarolina; a sister, Barbara Alexander of Rutland; nieces and nephews. The Celebration of Life will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 27, at the Elk's Club in Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to Silver Towers, in care of Carolyn Ravenna, 241 Lincoln Ave., Rutland, VT 05701.
