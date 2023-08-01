Rebecca L. Belock RUTLAND — Rebecca Lynn Belock, 57, of Rutland died peacefully Tuesday July 25, 2023. Calling hours will be held from 10am to 12pm Friday August 4, 2023 at Clifford Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland.
