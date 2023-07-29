Rebecca L. Belock RUTLAND — Rebecca Lynn Belock, 57, of Rutland died peacefully Tuesday July 25, 2023 at Rutland Regional Medical Center surrounded by family. She was born in Rutland on September 24, 1965 the daughter of Harold and Jane (Luse) Eddy. She attended Rutland schools and was a graduate of Rutland High School. Rebecca Married Wayne Belock on September 4, 1998 in Rutland. For many years Rebecca worked at the Comfort Inn as a Clerk in Rutland. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchild and family. Survivors include her husband Wayne Belock of Rutland, a daughter Vanessa Cable and her daughter Mikyla of Rutland. A brother Robert Eddy of Rutland; three sisters Cheryl Richard, Sandy Hunt and Darlene Bailey. She was predeceased by both her parents. Calling hours will be held from 10am to 12pm Friday August 8, 2023 at Clifford Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.