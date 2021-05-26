Rebecca L. Bussino RUTLAND — Rebecca Lynn Bussino, 23, died Monday, May 25, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. Arrangements are pending with Aldous Funeral Home.
Updated: May 26, 2021 @ 1:13 am
