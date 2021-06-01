Rebecca L. Bussino RUTLAND —Rebecca Lynn Bussino, 23, died Monday, May 24, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. She was born Sept. 17, 1997, in Rutland. She grew up in Mount Holly and Florida. She was a LNA at several health care facilities and employed as a nanny while in Oregon. Ms. Bussino enjoyed fishing, hiking, camping, her cats and crafts. Survivors include her husband, André Nedoruba of Portland, Oregon; her father, Michael S. Bussino of Mount Holly; her mother, Michelle McCoy of Rutland; three sisters, Nichole Hodgin, Amber Baurassa, Stephanie Bussino; two brothers, Shawn Batease, Josh Bussino; maternal grandparents, Frank and Susie Batease; paternal grandparents, Sandra and Dave Truma, Archie Bussino; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Joshua Batease, in 1995; and a grandmother, Donna Wolff. The private service was held at Belmont Village Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701; or Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home.
