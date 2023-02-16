Rebecca M. Davenport PITTSFORD — Rebecca Mae Davenport, 82, of Pittsford died Tuesday Feb 14, 2023 at her residence. She was born on Oct 4, 1940 in Pittsford the daughter of William Chrone and Hila (Mahler) Davenport. Ms. Davenport attended U.V.M. and graduated from the Rutland Business College. After working at Ohio State Herald for several years she was employed as the scheduling clerk at the Rutland County Superior Court for many years until her retirement. She was a member and very active in the Pittsford Congregational Church and Pittsford Historical Society. Survivors include a son John along with many friends, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son Robert Wm Davenport in 1989, a brother Wm A. Davenport, infant brother Wm Lane, a sister and brother-in-law James and Jeanette Ray and a foster sister and her husband Shirley and Charles Osterlind. There will be no public services. Private burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery Arrangements are by the Barnard Funeral Home.
