Rebecca S. Rogers EUSTIS, FL — Rebecca Sue Rogers died peacefully on April 2, 2023, in Eustis, FL with family at her side. Mrs. Rogers was born in Springfield, VT on April 20, 1941, the daughter of James Hastings and Helen (Russell) Hastings. Sue graduated from Black River High School in Ludlow, VT and on August 29, 1959, she married Larry Rogers at the Church of Annunciation in Ludlow. They were married for over 62 years and were residents of Ludlow and Mount Holly until moving permanently to Florida in 2018. Mrs. Rogers enjoyed gardening, traveling and watching sports. She and her husband spent many years traveling in their RV across the US until buying their home in Eustis in 2010. Mrs. Rogers was preceded in death by her parents. Surviving are her husband Larry, daughter Lori Rogers of Tavares, FL, daughter Leslie (Eric) Lever of Ludlow, VT and son Jim (Rachel) Rogers, of Woodacre, CA. Also surviving are grandchildren, Kimberly (John) Stillwell of North Clarendon, VT, Tyler (Chelsea) Lever of Barre, VT and Chad (Kaida) Lever of Perkinsville, VT. She is also survived by six great grandchildren and a sister Carol (Gary) Pike of Mount Holly, VT, along with nieces, nephews, and cousins. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Ludlow at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Cornerstone Hospice, 2445 Lane Park Rd, Tavares, FL, 32778.
