Rebecca Spahn Abell PROCTOR — Rebecca Spahn Abell, 65, died Oct. 9, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born Dec. 10, 1955, in Glens Falls, New York, the daughter of Harry Sr. and Janet (Duell) Spahn, and grew up in Lake George. She married John Abell in 2003. Mrs. Abell was employed as a bank teller for 20-plus years. She enjoyed cooking and baking. Survivors include her husband of Proctor; her mother of Glens Falls; her siblings, Harry Spahn Jr., Michelle Burdick, both of New York. Burial will be at a later date in the Warrensburg, New York, cemetery. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.