Rebecca Turnbull HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. — Rebecca “Becky” Turnbull passed away at her home on Oct. 18, 2021, from COVID-19 complications. She was 51 years old. Her loving husband, Bart, was by her side. Rebecca was born in Rutland, Vermont, on Oct. 3, 1970, the daughter of Robert C. and Carolyn Hansen Isdell, of Whitehall, New York. Rebecca graduated from Whitehall Central High School in 1989. She enjoyed many years of dance classes from an early age until 2021. Her greatest achievement was being a CNA, working very well with elderly people. Rebecca is survived by her husband, Bart Turnbull, whom she married on March 3, 2006. She leaves behind two children, Mariha and Haden Turnbull; two sisters, Tammy Tedesco and Stacy Montalvo; and a brother, Bobby Isdell; along with many nieces and nephews. Rebecca is also survived by her mother, Carolyn Isdell; mother-in-law, Linda Turnbull; and many other members of their loving and extended family, including Rebecca’s aunts, uncles, cousins and her godson, Kyle. Rebecca was looking forward to the birth of her granddaughter, Anastasia Grace, in January 2022. Rebecca was predeceased by her father, Robert C. Isdell; her father-in-law, Bruce Turnbull; two cousins, RP and Andrew; and her cherished grandmother, Elsie Hansen. Rebecca was born with PKU which is a rare genetic condition where the body is unable to break down an amino acid called phenylalanine. If you would like to donate to the National PKU Alliance, please mail your donation to: 2809 East Hamilton Ave., #311, Eau Clare, WI 54701. Friends may call Monday, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., on Oct. 25, 2021, at the Carleton Funeral Home Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls, New York. Please wear a mask or face covering upon entering the funeral home for visitation, regardless of vaccination status. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Hillside Cemetery, in Castleton, Vermont. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
