Reed Francis Pond RUTLAND CITY — The memorial service and burial with military honors for Reed Francis Pond, 70, who died Sept. 3, 2019, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel in Randolph Center. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
